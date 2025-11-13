India's Export Boost: A Leap Toward Self-Reliance
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved initiatives to enhance global competitiveness and foster self-reliance. These measures include an Export Promotion Mission and a Credit Guarantee Scheme. Additionally, the Cabinet decided to rationalize royalty rates on key minerals to boost green energy and job creation.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced significant measures by the Union Cabinet to enhance India's global competitiveness and drive self-reliance. The decisions, made in a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, include the approval of an Export Promotion Mission and a Credit Guarantee Scheme for exporters.
The Export Promotion Mission is designed to amplify 'Made in India' globally, especially benefiting MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labor-intensive sectors. This mission aims to create an outcome-based and effective collaborative framework among various stakeholders.
Additionally, Modi highlighted the rationalization of royalty rates for critical minerals such as graphite, caesium, rubidium, and zirconium, which will bolster green energy supply chains and generate employment. These steps are in line with the vision of achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or a self-reliant India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Pioneering a Green Energy Revolution with CBG Plants
Goa's Path to Self-Reliance: Mukhyamantri Swayamrojgar Yojana Revamped
Tata Power's Strategic Stake in Bhutan's Green Energy Future
Army's Green Energy Initiative: Winds of Change in Himachal Pradesh
Manaksia Coated Metals Spurs Green Energy Shift with Gujarat Solar Project