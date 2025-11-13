Plastindia 2026 to Revolutionize the Plastics Industry with Landmark Initiatives

More than 2,000 exhibitors from 80 countries are gearing up for the 12th edition of Plastindia, set for February 5-10, 2026, in New Delhi. As the world's largest standalone plastics show, the event will draw over six lakh visitors, according to Plastindia 2026 National Executive Council Chairman Alok Tibrewala.

Introducing three strategic initiatives, the exhibition aims to boost growth, sustainability, and innovation in India's rapidly expanding plastics industry. Collaboration among the Plastindia Foundation and the Indian Plastics Federation highlights the show's role in stimulating investment, employment, and technological advancement. The annual growth rate of the sector is currently 12–13 percent.

A focus on zero waste, startups, and investment underpins the event, with targets for new investments reaching Rs 1 lakh crore. The ambitious zero-waste initiative promises that none of the estimated 400–500 tonnes of waste generated will go to landfills. "The challenge is not plastics, but the segregation process," said Tibrewala.

(With inputs from agencies.)