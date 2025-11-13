Left Menu

Safety Overhaul: Turkey Grounds C-130 Planes Following Georgia Crash

Turkey has temporarily grounded its C-130 military cargo planes for safety inspections following a crash in Georgia that resulted in 20 fatalities. The crash occurred as the plane was en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Turkey has grounded its C-130 military cargo planes, the Defence Ministry announced, following a deadly crash in Georgia that killed 20 military personnel. This move is a precautionary measure as the aircraft undergo detailed technical inspections.

The crash happened during a flight from Ganja, Azerbaijan, to Turkey and is currently under investigation. The tragedy occurred near the Azerbaijani border, in Georgia's Sighnaghi municipality. The military personnel on board were part of a team maintaining F-16 jets for Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrations.

Turkey has sent an accident investigation team to examine the plane's flight data and cockpit voice recorders in Ankara. The aircraft, which was procured from Saudi Arabia in 2012 and upgraded in 2022, had its last maintenance completed on October 12. Funerals will follow once the remains are returned to Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

