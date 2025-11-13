Left Menu

Bomb Threat Disrupts Air India Flight

A bomb threat was reported for an Air India flight from Toronto to Delhi. The flight landed safely after security checks determined the threat was non-specific. Authorities handled the situation promptly, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew members aboard the aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A bomb scare disrupted an Air India flight from Toronto to Delhi on Thursday as authorities received a threat message, sources revealed.

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee at Delhi airport concluded the threat was 'non-specific'. Despite the mid-air alert, the Boeing 777 aircraft landed safely.

The immediate response from crew and authorities ensured that the safety protocols were strictly followed, and all passengers disembarked safely after landing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

