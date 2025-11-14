Left Menu

New Era of Prosperity: US-South Korea Trade Agreement Boosts Shipbuilding & Industrial Sectors

The United States and South Korea have unveiled a trade agreement promoting a $150 billion Korean investment in the American shipbuilding sector and a $200 billion infusion into industrial sectors. The deal, negotiated by Presidents Trump and Lee, includes tariff reductions and new partnerships in AI and nuclear industries.

The United States and South Korea have announced a landmark trade agreement, which includes a substantial $150 billion Korean investment in the American shipbuilding industry and an additional $200 billion aimed at industrial sectors. The agreement, disclosed following a meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump in October, promises significant economic collaboration.

The pact reduces U.S. import duties on South Korean products from 25% to 15%, fostering a robust trade relationship and ensuring mutual economic benefits. President Lee hailed the deal as a resolution to key economic and security challenges, crediting President Trump for his rational approach in facilitating a meaningful agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, South Korea will construct nuclear-powered submarines in collaboration with the U.S., enhance areas such as artificial intelligence, and invest a total of $350 billion in the United States. Both nations emphasize maintaining South Korea's market stability, with provisions in place should signs of economic instability emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

