Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and Multilogistix Awards
The 9th Indian Cement Review Awards and Multilogistix Awards 2025 celebrated achievements in the cement and logistics sectors, recognizing leaders for innovation, sustainability, and growth. The event also featured the 15th Edition of the Cement Expo, attracting industry leaders, policymakers, and business visitors to New Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention Centre.
- Country:
- India
The 9th Indian Cement Review Awards 2025, alongside the Multilogistix Awards, concluded with an illustrious ceremony in New Delhi, celebrating remarkable breakthroughs in cement and logistics. Hosted at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, the event honored industry leaders for their excellence in performance and commitment to innovation.
The Indian Cement Review Awards, a key benchmark in the sector, recognized achievements in green innovation, product excellence, and fast growth, with the prestigious 'ICR Person of the Year 2025' going jointly to JK Cement Ltd leaders Dr. Raghavpat Singhania and Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania for their technical acumen and strategic vision.
Mr. Pratap Padode, of the FIRST Construction Council, lauded winners for their leadership in sustainable practices. The concurrent Multilogistix Awards spotlighted top-performing logistics firms, with over 100 exhibitors and 3,000 business visitors at the associated Cement Expo, reflecting the industry's growth and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
