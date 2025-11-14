Left Menu

SEBI Chairperson Highlights Booming Investor Confidence and Market Growth

At the India International Trade Fair 2025, SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized the rising confidence of Indian investors in capital markets, citing the surge in Demat accounts and mutual fund investments. SEBI's initiatives to boost investor awareness and financial literacy were also discussed, alongside future plans to enhance regulatory transparency.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant address at the India International Trade Fair 2025, SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey spotlighted the burgeoning confidence of Indian investors in the nation's capital markets. With nearly 13.6 crore investors holding over 21 crore Demat accounts, the figures reflect a robust trust in the financial ecosystem as of October 2025.

Pandey noted the daily opening of roughly one lakh new Demat accounts, highlighting an upsurge in retail investor interest. "The enthusiasm with which people are investing signals a steadily growing public trust in our markets," he remarked, attributing the rise to a rapid increase in the number of market participants.

Amidst this growth, the SEBI chairperson pointed to challenges, emphasizing the crucial need for increased awareness and financial literacy. Despite 63% of Indian households being aware of securities market products, only 9.5% invest in them. SEBI's response includes launching nationwide awareness programs, significantly bolstering investor education, and implementing measures for safer transactions.

Additionally, SEBI's MITRA platform monitors inactive mutual fund folios for KYC compliance, reducing fraud risk. Pandey also revealed upcoming discussions on the High-Level Committee's report, poised to enhance transparency and institutional integrity, at the SEBI Board meeting on December 17.

