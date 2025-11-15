IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Navi Mumbai Airport Launch

IndiGo announced it will commence flight operations from the newly established Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 25. The domestic carrier plans to connect this modern hub to 10 cities across India, marking a new chapter in regional air travel.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state-of-the-art facility spans 1,160 hectares and is projected to handle an annual passenger load of 20 million. The first phase, costing Rs 19,650 crore, is anchored by a single terminal and runway.

IndiGo, headquartered in Gurugram, aims to progressively broaden its reach from this second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, targeting expanded travel prospects and underlining its commitment to enhancing air connectivity in western India.

