India and China Propel Asia Pacific Air Traffic Growth Amid Agility and Challenges

India and China are emerging as key players in driving air traffic growth within the Asia Pacific region, exhibiting noteworthy agility amid supply chain constraints according to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA).

Representing 18 airlines, including Air India, AAPA foresees ongoing air transport expansion in 2026 propelled by resilient economies and heightened passenger and cargo demand. The association's Director General, Subhas Menon, highlighted India's 16% international air traffic increase in the year's first half as a critical growth driver.

AAPA's recent Bangkok assembly underscored aviation sustainability, supply chain challenges, and economic incentives to enhance regional maintenance and manufacturing capabilities, advocating circular economy principles for recycling and reusing aircraft materials.

