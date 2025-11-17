Sabotage on Warsaw-Lublin Railway Line: An Explosive Attack
An explosion on the railway line connecting Warsaw and Lublin was confirmed as sabotage by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The incident, occurring on Sunday in the village of Mika, fortunately resulted in no injuries despite passengers and staff being on board. Authorities noted additional damage elsewhere on the route.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:05 IST
- Country:
- Poland
An explosion on a crucial railway line between Warsaw and Lublin has been confirmed as sabotage, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
The attack, which took place Sunday in the village of Mika, damaged the track but caused no injuries among passengers and staff on board.
Additional damage was also identified at another point along the route, raising security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
