India-Canada Boost Trade Ties with Renewed CEPA Talks

In a significant move to boost bilateral trade relations, India and Canada have agreed to formally restart negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The announcement was made by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during the National Trade Leaders Conference, underlining the commitment between the two nations.

Minister Goyal shared that a message of satisfaction had been received from his Canadian counterpart regarding the renewed momentum in trade discussions. A virtual meeting with the Canadian Minister is on the horizon, setting the stage for comprehensive economic dialogues, following the recent meeting between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg.

Expanding on India's global trade aspirations, Goyal noted the global interest in establishing Free Trade Agreements with India, highlighting imminent talks with African nations, Brazil, and MERCOSUR countries. Goyal emphasized the benefits of India's new labor codes, aimed at reducing bureaucracy and ensuring minimum wage guarantees. Additionally, he announced the upcoming Jan Vishwas Bill 3.0 to further ease business regulations and proposed a pilot program for a unified trading license system at local and state levels.

