Empowering Women in Innovation: The SheThePeople Digital Women Awards 2025

The SheThePeople Digital Women Awards 2025, an influential platform championing women-led innovation in India, will take place in Hyderabad. Hosted by IDFC FIRST Bank and in partnership with the Government of Telangana, it features industry leaders discussing AI-led growth and women’s roles in emerging tech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:28 IST
A decade-strong movement celebrating women entrepreneurs, innovation and India's women's economy. Image Credit: ANI
On November 29, 2025, the SheThePeople Digital Women Awards will again spotlight women entrepreneurs who are shaping India's economic trajectory through innovation. Organized in partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank and supported by the Government of Telangana, this year's summit will unfold at The Westin, Mindspace, Hyderabad.

This celebrated event, now in its 11th year, serves as a significant gathering for women founders and innovators. With over 170,000 applications and 750 speakers historically, the summit has established itself as a key platform for women entrepreneurs, highlighting their pivotal role in the nation's progress.

The 2025 agenda includes a diverse array of speakers, such as Shri Jayesh Ranjan from the Government of Telangana, actor Pratik Gandhi, and other industry leaders. Discussions will delve into AI-driven growth, sustainable consumer brands, and the burgeoning female economy in India, aiming to support women entrepreneurs with visibility and investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Latest News

