Tata Realty Secures Rs 1,280 Crore Green Loan from DBS Bank
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd has received a Rs 1,280 crore green loan from DBS Bank India to finance Intellion Park in Gurugram. This project is focused on developing sustainable commercial spaces that comply with global environmental standards. The development is part of Tata Realty’s extensive commercial real estate portfolio.
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd has secured an impressive Rs 1,280 crore green loan from DBS Bank India, aimed at funding a sustainable commercial project in Gurugram. The involvement of DBS Bank as the sole advisor and green loan coordinator emphasizes the environmentally conscious nature of this financial initiative.
This significant loan facility has been channeled to Tata Realty's special purpose vehicle responsible for developing 'Intellion Park,' a Grade A office space campus spanning 2.1 million square feet in Gurugram. The funds are dedicated to certified green assets that align with internationally recognized sustainability benchmarks.
Highlighting the importance of sustainable development, Santanu Mitra, Head of Large Corporate Banking at DBS Bank India, identified real estate and infrastructure as vital areas for the bank, committed to supporting innovative projects nationwide. In alignment, Sanjay Dutt, CEO of Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, remarked that this loan facility is a testament to the Tata Group's commitment to social and environmental responsibility as India's commercial real estate sector rapidly evolves.
