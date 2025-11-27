Left Menu

Odisha's Road Safety Challenge: Rising Fatalities Despite Measures

Odisha witnessed 27,167 road accident fatalities over five years, averaging 5,433 annually. Despite government efforts and spending of Rs 89.73 crore on road safety, fatalities continue to increase, with 6,142 deaths in 2024 alone. Measures include public awareness, SOPs, and road enforcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alarmingly, Odisha has recorded 27,167 fatalities from road accidents over the past five years, a trend highlighted by Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in the state's Assembly.

With 56,830 accidents between 2020 and 2024, the fatalities peaked in 2024 with 6,142 deaths despite the government's Rs 89.73 crore investment in road safety initiatives. This figure excludes the exceptional low in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Efforts like public awareness campaigns, SOPs for picnic seasons, and infrastructural upgrades, including Intelligent Enforcement Management Systems, have been employed to curb the trend, though the challenge of enhancing road safety remains daunting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

