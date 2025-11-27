Odisha's Road Safety Challenge: Rising Fatalities Despite Measures

Alarmingly, Odisha has recorded 27,167 fatalities from road accidents over the past five years, a trend highlighted by Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in the state's Assembly.

With 56,830 accidents between 2020 and 2024, the fatalities peaked in 2024 with 6,142 deaths despite the government's Rs 89.73 crore investment in road safety initiatives. This figure excludes the exceptional low in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Efforts like public awareness campaigns, SOPs for picnic seasons, and infrastructural upgrades, including Intelligent Enforcement Management Systems, have been employed to curb the trend, though the challenge of enhancing road safety remains daunting.

(With inputs from agencies.)