Arnifi Sets Up in Bangalore: A New Hub for Global Business Expansion

Dubai-based Arnifi has launched a new office in Bangalore, marking a significant expansion into the Indian market. The entity setup and management platform, led by founder Manu Midha, aims to recruit 100 employees as part of its strategic growth plan.

Speaking on the expansion, Midha highlighted the company's intention to invest in technology and talent to support businesses eyeing global markets. To date, over 500 companies have leveraged Arnifi's services for international setups, contributing to vital foreign exchange influxes for India.

The move aligns with the broader India-UAE Startup Series initiative, which has been a catalyst for economic diplomacy and collaboration. With its robust startup ecosystem, India is prime for such ventures, supported by strong trade relations with the UAE, highlighting over USD 23 billion in investment since 2000.

