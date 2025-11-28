Left Menu

Cyclone Disrupts Flight Paths to Sri Lanka

Due to adverse weather over Colombo and a cyclone warning, five flights en route to Sri Lanka were redirected to Thiruvananthapuram's international airport. Aircraft originated from the Middle East, Malaysia, and India. Further diversions are anticipated as the weather conditions persist, according to airport authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:43 IST
  • India

Adverse weather conditions over Colombo forced the redirection of five flights to Thiruvananthapuram's international airport on Friday.

The aircraft, originating from the Middle East, Malaysia, and India, were diverted due to a cyclone warning in Sri Lanka.

Authorities anticipate more flights may need to be redirected as weather disturbances continue.

