Park Medi World's IPO: Expanding Horizons and Health Services
Park Medi World, a prominent hospital chain, raises Rs 276 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, scheduled from December 10 to 12. The company plans to use the funds for debt repayment, new projects, and acquisitions. It aims to expand its hospital network significantly by 2027.
Park Medi World has announced the collection of Rs 276 crore from anchor investors as it gears up for its initial public offering scheduled between December 10 and 12.
The hospital chain, known for its robust presence, has set its IPO price band between Rs 154 and Rs 162 per share, valuing the company at approximately Rs 7,000 crore.
The capital raised will be directed toward reducing debt and funding expansion projects across its network, strengthening its position as a leading healthcare provider in North India.
