Park Medi World's IPO: Expanding Horizons and Health Services

Park Medi World has announced the collection of Rs 276 crore from anchor investors as it gears up for its initial public offering scheduled between December 10 and 12.

The hospital chain, known for its robust presence, has set its IPO price band between Rs 154 and Rs 162 per share, valuing the company at approximately Rs 7,000 crore.

The capital raised will be directed toward reducing debt and funding expansion projects across its network, strengthening its position as a leading healthcare provider in North India.

(With inputs from agencies.)