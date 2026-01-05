NCCCL Secures Major Contract with Lodha Developers for Alibaug Tower

New Consolidated Construction Company Ltd (NCCCL) has secured a significant contract worth Rs 112.5 crore from Lodha Developers. The contract, announced Monday, involves the construction of a residential tower and associated structures in Alibaug, near Mumbai.

According to NCCCL, the project will cover a total built-up area of approximately 7.26 lakh square feet, exclusive of GST. This contract marks the third collaboration between NCCCL and the Lodha Group, following two successful projects in Palava and Thane.

The construction at the Alibaug site is slated to commence in mid-January 2026, with an estimated completion timeline of 24 months. Founded in 1946 and based in Mumbai, NCCCL specializes in engineering and construction across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.