DLF's Profit Soars: A 14% Increase in Q3

Realty major DLF Ltd has announced a substantial financial boost, reporting a 14% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 1,203.36 crore for the December quarter of this fiscal year.

This impressive growth is up from the previous Rs 1,058.73 crore recorded in the same period last year.

According to a regulatory filing, DLF's total income during the October-December quarter rose to Rs 2,479.54 crore, compared to Rs 1,737.47 crore a year ago, underscoring its dominance as India's largest listed real estate company by market capitalisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)