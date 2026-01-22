Left Menu

DLF's Profit Soars: A 14% Increase in Q3

Realty giant DLF Ltd experienced a 14% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,203.36 crore for the December quarter. This growth is a significant increase from Rs 1,058.73 crore in the previous year. Total income surged to Rs 2,479.54 crore, solidifying DLF's position as India's top real estate company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:07 IST
DLF's Profit Soars: A 14% Increase in Q3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty major DLF Ltd has announced a substantial financial boost, reporting a 14% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 1,203.36 crore for the December quarter of this fiscal year.

This impressive growth is up from the previous Rs 1,058.73 crore recorded in the same period last year.

According to a regulatory filing, DLF's total income during the October-December quarter rose to Rs 2,479.54 crore, compared to Rs 1,737.47 crore a year ago, underscoring its dominance as India's largest listed real estate company by market capitalisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and EU on the Brink of Historic Trade Pact

Strengthening Ties: India and EU on the Brink of Historic Trade Pact

 India
2
Cardiff Rugby's Potential Leap: Ospreys Owners Eye Club Acquisition

Cardiff Rugby's Potential Leap: Ospreys Owners Eye Club Acquisition

 Global
3
Assam Braces for High-Profile Visits from Modi and Shah

Assam Braces for High-Profile Visits from Modi and Shah

 India
4
Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking

Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026