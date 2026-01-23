Duroflex Eyes Northern Markets with Innovative Expansion Strategy
Duroflex, a leading sleep and comfort solutions company, is expanding its presence in northern and western India through a multi-brand strategy and innovative products, including a new AirBoost technology mattress. The company's IPO plans underscore its growth ambitions, targeting diverse market segments while maintaining strong performance in the southern region.
Duroflex, gearing up for its initial public offering, is intensifying its expansion efforts in northern and western India with a strategic multi-brand approach. Chairman and Managing Director Jacob George revealed that the company is broadening its traditional offerings beyond pillows and mattresses to include recliners, smart beds, and more.
The Karnataka-based company, which operates 73 company-owned stores and over 5,500 trade stores, has introduced AirBoost technology in its mattresses. This innovative range promises superior adaptability with its unique air-filament structure, enhancing user comfort and positioning Duroflex competitively in the market.
As it prepares for an IPO, Duroflex aims to leverage new capital to establish more retail outlets, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and boost marketing efforts, all while maintaining a significant market share in southern India, which currently comprises 65% of its revenue.
