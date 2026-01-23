Left Menu

German Chancellor Open to New Peace Cooperation with the U.S.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed willingness to join the U.S. President's Peace Board initiative for Gaza, but criticized its governance for constitutional reasons. In a press conference, Merz suggested exploring new cooperation formats with the U.S. that might also benefit Ukraine and other regions seeking peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:28 IST
German Chancellor Open to New Peace Cooperation with the U.S.
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has indicated his readiness to participate in the United States-led Peace Board initiative for Gaza, spearheaded by President Donald Trump. Despite his openness, Merz criticized the existing governance structures as incompatible with Germany's constitutional standards.

Speaking in Rome during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Merz emphasized the necessity for restructuring the Peace Board's governance. He suggested that while current structures are unacceptable, Germany remains open to forming other collaborative peace efforts with the U.S.

Merz proposed that these new cooperative formats should extend beyond Gaza and the Middle East, potentially including additional regions such as Ukraine, to pave the way for broader reconciliation and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

 Nepal
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

 Global
3
Turkish Court Denies Imamoglu's Degree Lawsuit, Blocking Presidential Bid

Turkish Court Denies Imamoglu's Degree Lawsuit, Blocking Presidential Bid

 Turkey
4
High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026