German Chancellor Open to New Peace Cooperation with the U.S.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has indicated his readiness to participate in the United States-led Peace Board initiative for Gaza, spearheaded by President Donald Trump. Despite his openness, Merz criticized the existing governance structures as incompatible with Germany's constitutional standards.

Speaking in Rome during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Merz emphasized the necessity for restructuring the Peace Board's governance. He suggested that while current structures are unacceptable, Germany remains open to forming other collaborative peace efforts with the U.S.

Merz proposed that these new cooperative formats should extend beyond Gaza and the Middle East, potentially including additional regions such as Ukraine, to pave the way for broader reconciliation and peace.

