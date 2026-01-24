Ethanol Tanker Blaze Shuts Down Highway in Maharashtra

An ethanol-carrying tanker en route from Solapur, Maharashtra, to Gujarat caught fire after overturning in the early hours of Saturday in Georai tehsil, Beed district, police reported.

The mishap occurred on the Dhule-Solapur highway at approximately 2 a.m. when the driver lost control, leading the tanker to crash into a divider and burst into flames.

A quick response from the Georai Municipal Council's fire brigade managed to control the blaze by 6 a.m., averting casualties despite the vehicle being destroyed. The incident briefly obstructed traffic on the highway but was swiftly managed by police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)