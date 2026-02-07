Allegations Surface Against 32nd Milestone Promoters
A plea has been filed against the promoters of the 32nd Milestone project in Gurugram, alleging financial misconduct, including cheating and fund diversion. The court has sought an action-taken report from the police. Key demands include registration of an FIR and a forensic audit of the project's finances.
- Country:
- India
The court has requested a report from the police regarding a plea that calls for registering an FIR against the promoters of the Gurugram-based 32nd Milestone commercial project. This development follows serious allegations of cheating, fund diversion, and financial misconduct.
Judicial Magistrate Devanshi Janmeja has issued a notice after investor Arvind Gupta filed a complaint accusing the promoters and associated entities of various financial crimes. The plea seeks significant legal actions, including freezing bank accounts and a forensic audit.
Gupta's allegations include false promises of rental payments and manipulated financial documents. Furthermore, the complaint raises concerns about fund misappropriation and questions the use of funds for promotional campaigns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire Ravages Telangana Forensic Science Lab: Investigations Underway
Court Denies Discharge for Deshmukh-Controlled Firm in Money Laundering Case
1 held in AAP leader Lucky Oberoi murder case after exchange of fire in Amritsar: Punjab Police.
USA Opts to Bowl First in T20 Clash Against India
Jack Lang Under Fire: The Epstein Connection