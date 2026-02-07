Allegations Surface Against 32nd Milestone Promoters

The court has requested a report from the police regarding a plea that calls for registering an FIR against the promoters of the Gurugram-based 32nd Milestone commercial project. This development follows serious allegations of cheating, fund diversion, and financial misconduct.

Judicial Magistrate Devanshi Janmeja has issued a notice after investor Arvind Gupta filed a complaint accusing the promoters and associated entities of various financial crimes. The plea seeks significant legal actions, including freezing bank accounts and a forensic audit.

Gupta's allegations include false promises of rental payments and manipulated financial documents. Furthermore, the complaint raises concerns about fund misappropriation and questions the use of funds for promotional campaigns.

