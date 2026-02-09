Tata Motors Rolls Out First Land Rover Evoque at New Tamil Nadu Plant

Tata Motors marked a milestone on Monday with the opening of a new integrated manufacturing facility at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. This plant, in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), will produce between 2.5 to 3 lakh vehicles annually, according to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chandrasekaran reminisced about the foundational journey, dating back to September 2024, when Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the cornerstone. The facility, constructed in phases over four years, rolls out its first locally manufactured Land Rover Evoque, placing India on the global map for luxury vehicle production.

The chairman further highlighted the Tata Group's growing presence in Tamil Nadu, with major investments in sectors like IT, power, chemicals, hospitality, and electronics. Chief Minister Stalin, expressing appreciation for the project's advancement, drove the first locally produced Evoque, symbolizing the factory's opening.