Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Dausa District

A tragic accident in Dausa district resulted in the death of six men when their car collided with a truck. The victims were returning from Abhaneri village when the driver lost control, causing the fatal crash. The deceased have been identified as friends from Kalkho village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic event, six men lost their lives when their car collided with a truck in Dausa district. The accident occurred late Tuesday night, devastating the local community.

The victims were identified as Ankit, Samay Singh, Lokesh, Naveen, Dilkhush, and Manish, all from Kalkho village. According to police reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle before it jumped the divider and met with the head-on collision.

The men were reportedly returning from an event in Abhaneri village, when the unfortunate incident took place. The local police have launched an investigation into the accident to understand the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

