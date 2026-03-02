Stranded at Sea: German Ships Stuck in Gulf
At least 25 ships from seven German maritime companies are stranded in the Gulf due to security concerns. No German ships have been attacked yet, but the situation follows recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The VDR urges international intervention to ensure maritime safety.
- Country:
- Germany
At least 25 ships from seven German maritime companies, including two cruise ships carrying about 7,000 passengers, are stranded in Gulf waters, unable to exit through the Strait of Hormuz due to security concerns, the German shipowners' association VDR announced on Monday, without disclosing the companies' names.
Dertour and TUI Cruises had previously stated that they have suspended or modified travel itineraries across the Middle East following retaliatory actions spurred by US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The VDR detailed that attacks on civilian ships near the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters off Oman have resulted in injuries and deaths, though no German ships or seafarers have been affected yet.
The VDR emphasized that no physical blockade exists currently at the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping companies are actively holding crisis meetings and rerouting vessels where operationally feasible. The association has called on international policymakers and security authorities to ensure the protection of civilian shipping and the safety of seafarers and passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ships
- Germany
- Strait of Hormuz
- Gulf
- security
- cruise ships
- VDR
- Iran
- shipping
- maritime
ALSO READ
Delhi's Security Scare: Schools and Banks Evacuated Amid Hoax Bomb Threats
Indian Army's Integrated Artillery Drill in Assam Elevates Security Readiness
Strategic Security Deployment Ahead of West Bengal Polls
West Bengal Moves Toward Enhanced Border Security with Land Transfer
Delhi Police Mobilizes for Safe Holi with Massive Security Measures