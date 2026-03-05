Left Menu

MAHE Unveils Q-Hub for Quantum Advancements

Manipal Academy of Higher Education launches Quantum-Hub@MAHE, an initiative to boost India's quantum capabilities. Based at the Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, it aims to integrate quantum experimentation, startups, and research. Collaborations with international partners focus on workforce development and creating indigenous quantum systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:02 IST
MAHE Unveils Q-Hub for Quantum Advancements

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched Quantum-Hub@MAHE at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Bengaluru. This initiative aims to advance India's quantum technologies through an ecosystem incorporating experimentation, startup incubation, and research.

The Quantum-Hub@MAHE will serve as a center for quantum hardware and software development, bringing together international partners, including QuantrolOx (Finland) and QBLOX (Netherlands). Such collaboration is focused on building indigenous quantum systems and workforce training.

Key components include a 25-qubit system for training and experimentation, with future development targeting larger system capabilities. This initiative supports India's National Quantum Mission and seeks to create a robust infrastructure for national testing, while aiming to train 100 quantum engineers by December 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Middle East Conflict Claims Hundreds of Lives

Escalating Middle East Conflict Claims Hundreds of Lives

 Global
2
U.S. Torpedo Sinks Iranian Warship in Historic Attack

U.S. Torpedo Sinks Iranian Warship in Historic Attack

 Global
3
Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions Amid Middle East Tensions

Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions Amid Middle East Tensions

 Germany
4
French Finance Ministry Assures Gas Stability Amid Middle East Conflict

French Finance Ministry Assures Gas Stability Amid Middle East Conflict

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026