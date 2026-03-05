MAHE Unveils Q-Hub for Quantum Advancements

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched Quantum-Hub@MAHE at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Bengaluru. This initiative aims to advance India's quantum technologies through an ecosystem incorporating experimentation, startup incubation, and research.

The Quantum-Hub@MAHE will serve as a center for quantum hardware and software development, bringing together international partners, including QuantrolOx (Finland) and QBLOX (Netherlands). Such collaboration is focused on building indigenous quantum systems and workforce training.

Key components include a 25-qubit system for training and experimentation, with future development targeting larger system capabilities. This initiative supports India's National Quantum Mission and seeks to create a robust infrastructure for national testing, while aiming to train 100 quantum engineers by December 2026.

