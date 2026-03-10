Left Menu

Restaurants on the Brink: LPG Crisis Threatens Indian Dining Scene

The ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is threatening to shut down restaurants and hotels in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai. The National Restaurant Association of India seeks urgent government intervention as the crisis could lead to job losses and business closures within days.

Restaurants on the Brink: LPG Crisis Threatens Indian Dining Scene
  • Country:
  • India

Restaurants and hotels across major Indian cities are facing potential shutdowns due to an ongoing commercial LPG cylinder shortage. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has called for swift government action, citing severe operational disruptions in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.

NRAI President Sagar Daryani warned that without immediate relief, establishments might have to operate on limited menus or alter business hours. The crisis threatens massive job losses, with many restaurants at risk of permanent closure.

The NRAI has urged the government to designate LPG supplies to restaurants as essential, amid a concerning rise in hoarding, price hikes, and regional shortages. Alternatives like electric cooking remain unfeasible, leaving the hospitality sector in urgent need of a solution.

