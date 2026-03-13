Tragic Blaze at Maharashtra Bus Depot
A fatal incident occurred at a bus depot in Maharashtra's Latur district, where a state transport bus caught fire during refuelling, resulting in one death. The explosion during the process led to extensive damage, and authorities are investigating the cause.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at Maharashtra's Latur district when a state transport bus caught fire during refuelling at the Nilanga bus depot. The disaster occurred around 8 pm as the diesel tank exploded, resulting in a massive blaze.
The unfortunate event claimed the life of Baswaraj Mathpati, the operator overseeing the refuelling process, who suffered 90 percent burns and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the following morning. The explosion caused significant damage to the bus and raised safety concerns.
In response, senior officials from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation attended the site for an assessment of the incident. An in-depth inquiry is expected to determine the precise cause of the explosion and prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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