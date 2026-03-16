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India Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid LPG Concerns

India confirms adequate crude oil stocks while addressing LPG supply issues. However, there are no dry-outs reported, and government encourages a switch to PNG. Efforts to control hoarding and black marketing are underway, with alternate fuels activated to reduce LPG pressure in key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:57 IST
India Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid LPG Concerns
Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Monday, the Indian government assured the nation of adequate crude oil supplies, despite ongoing concerns regarding LPG availability. According to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, there have been no incidents of LPG supply dry-outs reported across the country's distributorships.

"Supplies of crude are ample, allowing refineries to operate at full capacity. Petrol pumps nationwide are functioning normally with no reported dry-outs," Sharma clarified during a press briefing. She highlighted that PNG and CNG transport services continue to receive full supply, emphasizing the government's commitment to consumers.

The government continues to prioritize domestic consumer interests, advocating for LPG users to transition to PNG where feasible. Incentives are being offered by some gas companies to facilitate this transition. In urban areas, commercial LPG users are urged to consider PNG connections, while sales of commercial LPG cylinders have been partially restored.

Oil Marketing Companies report no fuel dry-outs across retail outlets, ensuring steady access to petrol and diesel. Citizens are encouraged not to engage in panic buying, as ample stocks are available nationwide. State governments are combating hoarding and black marketing, undertaking enforcement actions to safeguard fuel availability.

Furthermore, alternative fuels like kerosene and coal have been mobilized for sectors including hospitality to alleviate pressure on LPG supplies, as the government adopts a multifaceted approach to manage the situation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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