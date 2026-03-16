EU Border Vessel Sinks Off Greek Island

An EU border agency vessel sank on Monday in the waters off the easternmost Greek island of Megisti, according to Greek authorities. The incident resulted in injuries to four of the five people on board.

Among those on board were four Estonian nationals, including Estonia's ambassador to Greece, and an officer of the Hellenic Coast Guard who was assigned to Frontex, the EU border agency. Following the accident, all individuals were rescued from the water by coast guard units and a passing catamaran. They were subsequently transported to a health center on the nearby island of Kastellorizo.

The injured passengers received further medical assistance after being airlifted by a Greek Air Force Super Puma helicopter to a hospital in Rhodes. The cause of the sinking is currently under investigation, with details yet to emerge.