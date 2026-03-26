Fragments of Drone Incident Near Romanian Border
Fragments of a drone, intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, landed on Romanian soil near the village of Parches. The Romanian defense ministry confirmed no damage occurred as Ukrainian forces successfully destroyed the drone amid an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:04 IST
- Country:
- Poland
In a recent cross-border incident, fragments of a drone were found on Romanian territory, the country's defense ministry announced on Thursday. The drone had been intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses.
The debris was discovered just outside the village of Parches, located in Romania's Tulcea county. Fortunately, there was no damage reported following the incident.
The Romanian ministry stated that the drone was destroyed as part of Ukraine's defensive measures against an overnight Russian attack, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Ministry Sets Strict Guidelines for Asian Games Coach Selection
Disruption in Russian Oil Trade: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Impact Refinery Operations
Russian Assault Shakes Odesa: Infrastructure Impacted
Escalation in Kharkiv: Deadly Attacks and Infrastructure Damage
Bear Attack Leaves Uttarakhand Woman Critically Injured