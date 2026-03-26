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Fragments of Drone Incident Near Romanian Border

Fragments of a drone, intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, landed on Romanian soil near the village of Parches. The Romanian defense ministry confirmed no damage occurred as Ukrainian forces successfully destroyed the drone amid an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:04 IST
Fragments of Drone Incident Near Romanian Border
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  • Country:
  • Poland

In a recent cross-border incident, fragments of a drone were found on Romanian territory, the country's defense ministry announced on Thursday. The drone had been intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses.

The debris was discovered just outside the village of Parches, located in Romania's Tulcea county. Fortunately, there was no damage reported following the incident.

The Romanian ministry stated that the drone was destroyed as part of Ukraine's defensive measures against an overnight Russian attack, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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