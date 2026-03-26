Fragments of Drone Incident Near Romanian Border

In a recent cross-border incident, fragments of a drone were found on Romanian territory, the country's defense ministry announced on Thursday. The drone had been intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses.

The debris was discovered just outside the village of Parches, located in Romania's Tulcea county. Fortunately, there was no damage reported following the incident.

The Romanian ministry stated that the drone was destroyed as part of Ukraine's defensive measures against an overnight Russian attack, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)