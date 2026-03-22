Vedanta Challenges Adani's Rs 14,535 Crore Winning Bid for Jaiprakash Associates
Vedanta Group has appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT's approval of Adani Group's acquisition bid for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). The appeal challenges Adani's winning bid of Rs 14,535 crore, as Vedanta contends the selection process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Vedanta Group has challenged the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) decision approving Adani Group's bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) for Rs 14,535 crore.
The challenge has been filed with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), with hearings expected to proceed on Monday.
Vedanta argues that the bid evaluation process was flawed, although Adani's bid was preferred for its upfront cash offer and faster payment schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Vedanta Challenges Adani's Winning Bid in Jaiprakash Associates Acquisition