Vedanta Challenges Adani's Rs 14,535 Crore Winning Bid for Jaiprakash Associates

Vedanta Group has challenged the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) decision approving Adani Group's bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) for Rs 14,535 crore.

The challenge has been filed with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), with hearings expected to proceed on Monday.

Vedanta argues that the bid evaluation process was flawed, although Adani's bid was preferred for its upfront cash offer and faster payment schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)