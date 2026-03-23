Innovision Ltd Faces Major Stock Slide Amid Lukewarm IPO Response

Shares of Innovision Ltd, a leader in manpower and toll plaza management services, fell sharply by over 28% from the issue price, closing at Rs 372.80 on the BSE.

The disappointing performance followed a tepid reception to its IPO, which prompted the company to extend the offering period and lower the price band.

Despite this setback, proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for debt repayment and operational funding, while Innovision remains committed to its core services and skill development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)