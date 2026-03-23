Deadly Collision at LaGuardia: Air Canada Express Jet Hits Fire Truck

An Air Canada Express jet crash-landed at LaGuardia Airport after colliding with a fire truck on the runway, tragic incident which resulted in the deaths of two pilots and left dozens injured.

The airport shut down temporarily, exacerbating existing travel disruptions caused by chronic shortages of air traffic control and TSA staff, exacerbating delays across U.S. airports.

Investigation into the collision is underway, with a focus on communication failures. Aviation safety experts are particularly concerned about staffing issues, which have led to multiple recent incidents, sparking debates over aviation safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)