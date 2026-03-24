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High Stakes: Formula E Race Controversy Unfolds

The Telangana ACB has filed a charge sheet against BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and others for alleged financial irregularities related to a Formula E race. The government's payment of Rs 55 crore faced scrutiny for suspected violations. While denying corruption, Rao claims the funds promoted Hyderabad's global image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:06 IST
High Stakes: Formula E Race Controversy Unfolds
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The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken significant steps by filing a charge sheet concerning the alleged financial misconduct linked to the Formula E race, with BRS Working President K T Rama Rao as the prime accused. The high-profile investigation scrutinizes payments amounting to around Rs 55 crore, largely in foreign currency, purportedly made in breach of procedural norms to finance the motor racing event.

Arvind Kumar, a senior IAS officer, along with former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority chief engineer B L N Reddy and two others, are named in the case. The controversial race occurred in February 2023, during the tenure of the BRS regime, with a follow-up edition planned for 2024 now cancelled under the newly-elected Congress government. Legal proceedings encompass accusations of criminal misappropriation, breach of trust, and conspiracy based on sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The current procedural developments include approvals for prosecution of key individuals involved: Rama Rao, granted by former governor Jishnu Dev Varma, and Arvind Kumar, recently sanctioned by the Centre. Rao has vehemently rejected allegations of corruption, asserting that the funds were intended to bolster Hyderabad's international reputation and remain with event organizers, negating claims of misappropriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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