Scandal Erupts in Goa: Over 100 Minors Involved, Claims Congress Chief

A major sex scandal involving more than 100 minors has surfaced in Goa, claims Amit Patkar, the state's Congress chief. The scandal centers around Soham Naik, the 20-year-old son of a Curchorem municipal councillor, who was arrested under multiple legal provisions for violating the minors.

Patkar alleged that police were initially reluctant to register cases until local residents intervened. The accusations span over three years, with victims hailing from various regions, including Curchorem, Margao, and Vasco da Gama. The case underscores the immediate need for victim counseling and raises questions about the inaction of child protection agencies.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Siddharth Gauns Desai clarified that the accused's father is not linked to the ruling party, countering media claims. He highlighted his own role in staging protests that led to Soham Naik's arrest, as efforts continue to encourage more victims to come forward with their stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)