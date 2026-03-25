Jet Fuel Frenzy: Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence Amid War-Driven Price Surge

The aviation industry is grappling with skyrocketing jet fuel prices as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has pushed costs to unprecedented levels. Airlines are being forced to make tough decisions, including raising ticket prices and adjusting financial forecasts, to cope with the significant impact on their operations.

Airlines such as Air France-KLM, American Airlines, and Cathay Pacific have announced fare hikes due to the rising fuel costs, with expenses expected to soar in the coming months. Fuel surcharges are set to increase across various routes, affecting consumers and airline profitability alike.

Other carriers, including SAS and United Airlines, are restructuring flight operations, canceling less profitable routes, and lobbying for governmental assistance. The crisis highlights the vulnerability of the aviation sector to geopolitical events and the ripple effects on global travel and commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)