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Political Rifts Deepen Over Government's Handling of West Asia Crisis

The BJP and opposition clashed over the scheduling of an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, criticizing the government's foreign policy and Prime Minister Modi's absence. Congress members voiced concerns over India's response and foreign policy, while the BJP defended its stance, condemning the opposition's criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:19 IST
Political Rifts Deepen Over Government's Handling of West Asia Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP and opposition parties locked horns on Wednesday regarding the Centre's decision to convene an all-party meeting on the ongoing West Asia crisis. While Congress and its allies described it as a belated move, they also criticized the government's foreign policy, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's noticeable absence from the key dialogue.

The BJP accused the opposition of politicizing a sensitive issue, maintaining that necessary actions were being taken. The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, followed Modi's parliamentary address on the issue. Congress members insisted that such crucial discussions should traditionally involve the prime minister.

The controversy has highlighted differing party views on India's foreign policy and governance strategies amidst global tensions, drawing heavy criticism and defense from both sides over India's posture and response to international developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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