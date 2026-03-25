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Unleash Your Wanderlust with Cleartrip’s #NationOnVacation Sale

Cleartrip, a leading Indian travel platform, launches its #NationOnVacation sale. Travelers can enjoy up to 50% off on domestic hotels, flights, and buses. With exclusive deals for hotels and flights, and partnerships with major banks and Flipkart Axis program, Cleartrip aims to make travel plans irresistible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | National | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:22 IST
Unleash Your Wanderlust with Cleartrip’s #NationOnVacation Sale
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Cleartrip, the renowned online travel platform owned by Flipkart, has unveiled its latest edition of the highly anticipated #NationOnVacation sale. Set to boost travel enthusiasm, this promotional event offers travelers extraordinary discounts on flights, hotels, and buses, encouraging them to seize unbeatable deals for their summer getaways.

The #NationOnVacation sale includes unparalleled offers such as up to 50% off on domestic hotels, enticing airline fares starting at a remarkable ₹999 for domestic flights and ₹5,999 for international trips. Additionally, a collaboration with major banks like ICICI, Kotak, Flipkart Axis, and SBI Credit Cards further enhances potential savings through exclusive discounts.

Notably, the sale introduces themed sales windows like the 'Rush Hour Sale' and 'Tatkaal Sale', designed to offer travelers extensive opportunities to make affordable and thrilling travel plans across Cleartrip's expansive inventory of over 500,000 global properties. The sale exemplifies Cleartrip's commitment to enhancing booking flexibility and providing additional incentives for loyalty members, promising an elaborate travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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