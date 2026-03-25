India's Fuel Stocks Stable Amid Rumour-Mongering, Say Oil Giants

On Wednesday, Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation, called for public responsibility by urging citizens not to trust unverified rumours about fuel shortages. He assured that IndianOil's outlets are well-stocked, ensuring uninterrupted petrol and diesel supplies, thus nullifying unnecessary panic and supply disruptions.

Earlier, leading Oil Marketing Companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, dismissed reports of a fuel shortage as unfounded. They confirmed that ample stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available, and assured smooth operations to meet the national demand.

In official communications, BPCL emphasized India's status as a net exporter of petrol and diesel, promoting calm among consumers. HPCL echoed similar sentiments, ensuring stable fuel availability. Real-time updates from IndianOil's COCO Maradu outlet in Kochi further emphasized stability, even as global energy concerns persist due to conflicts.