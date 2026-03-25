SpaceX Investment Frenzy: Navigating the Risks and Rewards

Entrepreneur Tejpaul Bhatia believes he owns SpaceX shares, a potential goldmine as the company prepares for an IPO. However, verifying ownership through brokers is challenging. Bhatia is among investors navigating the opaque secondary market for pre-IPO shares, where risks include fraud and complicated investment structures.

Amid high demand, investors use special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) to gain access to SpaceX shares indirectly, but with added fees and potential misinformation about ownership. This has led some, like fund manager Namek Zu'bi, to caution against such deals to avoid the risk of fraud.

With SpaceX's increasing valuation, concerns about potential fraud intensify. While no recent cases involving SpaceX have been reported, historical instances highlight the need for diligence. The allure of owning shares in tech giants like SpaceX drives investor interest, even as this heightens risks and underscores the 'fear of missing out' culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)