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Diplomatic Exchange: Trump's State Visit to China

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit China for a state meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14 and 15, following a delay caused by international tensions. The two leaders aim to strengthen bilateral ties, and a reciprocal Washington visit is planned for later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:38 IST
Diplomatic Exchange: Trump's State Visit to China
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The diplomatic exchange between the United States and China is set to continue with a state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to China. Slated for May 14 and 15, Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

This visit was initially planned for earlier but was rescheduled due to ongoing conflicts involving Iran, as confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement on Wednesday. The alteration in the schedule was understood and accepted by President Xi.

In addition to this pivotal meeting, First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump will later host President Xi and Madame Peng in Washington, DC. The forthcoming interactions reflect the leaders' commitment to fostering stronger diplomatic ties. The last time Trump was in China was in 2017, marking the first in-person dialogue since an agreement on a trade truce during their October meeting in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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