Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Massive Landslide

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a crucial arterial road, was reopened on Thursday following a temporary closure due to a massive landslide in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities reported that the landslide, occurring at Karol under Chanderkote's jurisdiction, brought large rocks and boulders crashing onto the roadway. Fortunately, timely intervention by police, who halted traffic minutes before, ensured no casualties or vehicular damage occurred.

With one lane cleared and now operational, traffic is moving alternately from both directions. Commuters are advised to proceed with caution and adhere to on-ground guidance issued by officials as cleanup efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)