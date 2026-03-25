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Tragic End: Visa Scam Drives Woman to Suicide

A 44-year-old woman, Malkit Kaur, from a village near Kurukshetra, allegedly took her life after being harassed by visa agents who extorted large sums of money with promises of sending her son abroad. The agents, based in Chandigarh, failed to fulfill their promises, leading to severe stress on the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:02 IST
Tragic End: Visa Scam Drives Woman to Suicide
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A woman in her forties, Malkit Kaur, succumbed to tragic circumstances after being harassed by visa agents over a failed promise to send her son abroad. The incident, which occurred in a village near Kurukshetra, highlights the dire consequences of such fraudulent activities.

According to the victim's husband, Balwinder Singh, the family's ordeal began four months ago when they engaged a visa consultancy firm in Chandigarh, intending to secure an overseas future for their 21-year-old son. The family was swindled by three agents who demanded Rs 25 lakh, out of which Rs 20 lakh was already paid. Despite the hefty payment, the agents kept delaying the process and refused to return the money and important documents.

The harassment escalated when the agents allegedly threatened the family, pushing Kaur to consume poison. She was admitted to hospitals in Pehowa and Kurukshetra but tragically passed away. The local police have registered a case against the accused agents and are actively investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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