Tragic End: Visa Scam Drives Woman to Suicide

A woman in her forties, Malkit Kaur, succumbed to tragic circumstances after being harassed by visa agents over a failed promise to send her son abroad. The incident, which occurred in a village near Kurukshetra, highlights the dire consequences of such fraudulent activities.

According to the victim's husband, Balwinder Singh, the family's ordeal began four months ago when they engaged a visa consultancy firm in Chandigarh, intending to secure an overseas future for their 21-year-old son. The family was swindled by three agents who demanded Rs 25 lakh, out of which Rs 20 lakh was already paid. Despite the hefty payment, the agents kept delaying the process and refused to return the money and important documents.

The harassment escalated when the agents allegedly threatened the family, pushing Kaur to consume poison. She was admitted to hospitals in Pehowa and Kurukshetra but tragically passed away. The local police have registered a case against the accused agents and are actively investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)