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Fuel Frenzy: Arrests Made Over Petrol Pump Dispute in Mohanganj

A violent dispute over fuel distribution led to the arrest of four individuals and booking of 30 people in Mohanganj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was sparked by accusations of biased fuel sale practices. Police intervened after chaos ensued when customers protested against the alleged unfair treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:59 IST
Fuel Frenzy: Arrests Made Over Petrol Pump Dispute in Mohanganj
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Tension escalated at a petrol pump in Mohanganj, Uttar Pradesh, leading to a violent conflict that saw 30 individuals booked and four arrested, according to police authorities on Friday.

The fracas began on Wednesday when staff at the Sundari petrol pump allegedly denied fuel to some customers while others were served through containers, sparking dissatisfaction among the patrons, eyewitnesses reported.

A chaotic scene unfolded upon the arrival of Sub-Inspector Saiyam Babu Khan, with a mob reportedly surrounding his vehicle. Four key individuals, identified as Sufiyan Ahmed, Abu Saif, Faizan, and Mohammad Ghazali, found themselves arrested as police attempt to restore order amidst accusations of panic buying and uneven supply distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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