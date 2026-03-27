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Election Clash Fallout: Police Officer Suspended in West Bengal

The Election Commission has suspended Avijit Paul, inspector-in-charge of Basanti Police Station, for failing to manage BJP-TMC clashes in West Bengal. Citing negligence and dereliction of duty, the EC has initiated departmental proceedings. Inspector Prabir Ghosh has replaced Paul as tensions remain high in Baruipur Police District.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:25 IST
Election Clash Fallout: Police Officer Suspended in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) of India has taken decisive action this election season by suspending Avijit Paul, the inspector-in-charge of Basanti Police Station in West Bengal. The suspension follows Paul's alleged failure to manage violent clashes between BJP and TMC supporters on March 26.

The EC labeled Paul's actions as 'serious negligence and dereliction of duty,' highlighting his inability to make adequate police arrangements despite prior information of the political program. Notably, several individuals, including police personnel, were injured, and nine arrests have been made following the altercation at Basanti Bazar under the Baruipur Police District.

The officer's failure to deploy central forces, available for law and order maintenance, further accentuated his alleged shortcomings. Consequently, the EC has replaced Paul with Prabir Ghosh from the Enforcement Branch and mandated the state's chief secretary to comply immediately and report on the initiated departmental proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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