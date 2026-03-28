Tragic Turn: Infant's Life Cut Short in Pataudi Accident

A tragic road accident in the Pataudi area claimed the life of a three-month-old child. The SUV, driven by the child's mother, Pooja, lost control after swerving to avoid an animal and struck a tree.

The incident took place late Friday evening near Lohchabka village. The vehicle overturned, causing severe injuries to the infant, Yugraj, while the mother and aunt sustained minor injuries. The child was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital.

The family was traveling from Rohtak's Tilak Nagar to Maheshwari village. This unfortunate accident serves as a reminder of the precariousness of road travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)