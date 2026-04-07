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Bastar: From Conflict to Growth - A Vision for Transformation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present a transformative development plan for Bastar, once afflicted by Naxal violence. The blueprint aims for rapid economic progress and improved living conditions, focusing on infrastructure expansion and integration of remote villages, steering the region towards peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:06 IST
Bastar: From Conflict to Growth - A Vision for Transformation
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has laid out a visionary plan for Bastar's development, presenting it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to accelerate the region's transformation. Once plagued by Naxal violence, Bastar is now poised for significant economic growth and enhanced quality of life.

The proposed roadmap emphasizes robust infrastructure development, focusing on integrating isolated villages via an extensive road network, and includes major education and healthcare advancements. A key part of the strategy is the completion of projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana by 2027, featuring 228 new roads and 267 bridges.

With Naxalism eradicated, the shift from fear to optimism is palpable. New developments in transportation and healthcare are set to create jobs and improve services, contributing to a thriving Bastar, with plans unveiled for railway expansions and airport upgrades under the state's ambitious vision.

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