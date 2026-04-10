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Mangalam Worldwide Empanelled by Global Giants, Boosts Market Stature

Mangalam Worldwide Limited is now an approved vendor for entities like QatarEnergy, BHEL, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals. This empanelment marks a significant step in diversifying its revenue streams and enhances its market presence across international energy, infrastructure, power, and industrial sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:12 IST
Mangalam Worldwide Empanelled by Global Giants, Boosts Market Stature
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Mangalam Worldwide Limited has announced its empanelment as an approved vendor by major entities such as QatarEnergy, BHEL, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals. This approval allows the company to diversify its revenue streams and strengthen its market presence in various sectors.

The Managing Director, Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, emphasized that these partnerships are a testament to the company's quality, manufacturing capabilities, and reliability. Mangalam Worldwide aims to maintain consistent quality and deliver on timelines as it expands both domestically and internationally.

The company's association with QatarEnergy opens avenues in the oil and gas sectors globally, while collaborations with BHEL and EIL enhance its influence in India's power infrastructure. Furthermore, its deal with Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals strengthens its position in the chemicals and industrial manufacturing sectors, according to Mangalam Worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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